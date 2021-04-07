Local
Did you feel it? 3.7 earthquake hits parts of Fresno, Merced counties, USGS reports
An earthquake shook parts of western Fresno and Merced counties Wednesday afternoon.
The magnitude 3.7 earthquake shook parts of South Dos Palos, Mendota and Firebaugh around 1:18 p.m., the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
The epicenter was estimated to be about 1 to 15 miles southwest of South Dos Palos.
It is not known if there was any property damage.
On Monday, a magnitude 4.0 earthquake hit the Los Angeles area.
Comments