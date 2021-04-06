84-year-old missing at Huntington Lake. Fresno County Sheriff search underway

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an elderly man who went missing Monday afternoon in Huntington Lake.

The missing man is identified as 84-year-old Augusto Zarate.

The man, who is not from the area, was vacationing at a cabin near Regatta Vista Lane and Huntington Vista Road.

Thirty members of the Fresno County Sheriff’s search and rescue team looked for Zarate on Monday night, but could not find any clues.

The search continued Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office deployed ground searches, canines, helicopters, drones and jeeps. A military aircraft was expected to help out with the search later Tuesday.

Zarate is described as 5-foot-4 and 140 pounds with white hair. He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, a dark blue Nike hat and black shoes (similar to what he is wearing in the above photo and here).

Surveillance video of 84-year-old Augusto Zarate who went missing at Huntington Lake on Monday. The video was captured in the neighborhood on Monday. FRESNO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

He also carries a walking cane and is known to get disoriented.