Here’s why city leaders say Fresno’s first solar farm will be good for local PG&E bills

An alfalfa field in west Fresno soon will harvest another type of crop — solar energy.

The city of Fresno is converting 85 acres of land at the Fresno Clovis Regional Wastewater Reclamation Facility to a solar farm in partnership with Fresno Community Solar Developers, LLC, run by Richard Spencer and Larry Westerlund.

The $20 million private investment will result in 40 years of clean energy and a 20% discount on electric bills for thousands of west Fresno residents for 20 years, city leaders said Wednesday during a news conference to announce the deal. The Fresno City Council on Thursday will vote to lease the property to the developers.

The deal also includes 20 years of profit-sharing for taxpayers and higher revenue for the city’s public utilities department.

“This is one of the best, most socially just uses of ag land in west Fresno, a place that has some of the highest pollution in our state and country,” said Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias, who represents the area. “This project will demonstrate to the naysayers that a ‘green’ economy makes financial sense, produces good-paying jobs, is good for the environment, is a good public investment and provides energy savings for taxpayers.”

Debbie Darden, chair of the Golden West Side Planning Committee, said the project most importantly will protect residents’ health.

“We have one of the highest asthma rates here in our community, and to hear a center project that’s going to not only bring in good green emissions but it will also provide livable wages — this is what we truly need throughout the city of Fresno and in District 3,” she said.

Fresno Community Solar Developers will train and hire local residents to build the project.