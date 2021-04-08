Join us for ‘Meet the Central Valley Co-Lab. Help us shape news coverage of Latino issues.’ RSVP now

Join The Fresno Bee and the Central Valley News Collaborative for questions and answers the new local journalism project in Fresno, California.

The Fresno Bee is helping launch a bilingual reporting collaborative in Fresno to report on how communities of color have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

Meet journalists from The Fresno Bee, Vida en el Valle, Valley Public Radio and Radio Bilingüe and find out how you can get involved in the project.

The Fresno Bee and the Central Valley News Collaborative will hold a virtual Q&A to discuss the new local journalism project.

The panel:

Nadia Lopez, reporter for The Fresno Bee

Madi Bolanos, reporter at Valley Public Radio

Samuel Orozco, national news and information director for Radio Bilingüe

Juan Esparza Loera, editor of Vida en el Valle

Central Valley News Collaborative Project Editor Rebecca Plevin will moderate the virtual live Q&A.

You can submit your question via the RSVP link below. You can also ask questions during the live Q&A in the comments.

»» RSVP and submit your question here

—

What: Meet The Co-Lab: Help us shape news coverage of Latino issues

When: 6 p.m. April 14

Where: This free event will livestream on fresnobee.com’s homepage, and on Facebook and YouTube.

Panelists

—

Rebecca Plevin is the project editor for the Central Valley News Collaborative. She has reported for newspapers and public radio stations in California for more than a decade.

Nadia Lopez is the Latino Communities reporter at The Fresno Bee for the Central Valley News Collaborative. Before that, she worked as a city hall reporter for San José Spotlight. She was born and raised in Chula Vista, California, a border town.

Madi Bolanos is the immigration and underserved communities reporter for Valley Public Radio. She has reported on covid-19 equity issues in the San Joaquin Valley since the start of the pandemic. She is from Fresno.

Juan Esparza Loera has been editor of Vida en el Valle since it first published in August 1990. He has previously worked at The Modesto Bee and The Bakersfield Californian.

Samuel Orozco is Radio Bilingüe’s News and Information Director. He has held the position for nearly 40 years.