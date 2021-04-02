Tulare County reports first COVID-19 variants — 50% more infectious than common strain

Syringes with Moderna COVID-19 vaccination doses await administering during a Fresno County rural vaccine clinic at Orange Cove High School on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Three people in Tulare County have been confirmed to have caught variants of COVID-19 believed to be about 50% more infectious than the more common strain that’s been in circulation for more than a year.

The cases include the Valley’s first confirmed incidence of the B.1.351 strain of the coronavirus, also known as the South African variant. The other two were identified as the so-called U.K. variant, B.1.1.7. They are the first known cases of variants of COVID-19 to turn up in Tulare County, according to health officials Friday.

“Considering the national trend, we’ve been aware of the variants being present in our state as well as surrounding counties,” said Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County’s public health officer.

The cases were identified by genomic sequencing of samples tested by the Tulare County Public Health Laboratory.

The B.1.1.7 variant was first identified last fall in the United Kingdom, and has since spread to more than 200 countries around the world. As of Thursday, the California Department of Public Health reported that there were 851 known cases of the B.1.1.7 strain in California.

The B.1.351 strain was initially detected in South Africa in December and was first identified in the U.S. in late January, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Ten cases of the South African strain have been confirmed in California.

Both the U.K. and South African strains have been dubbed by state and national health officials as “variants of concern,” along with two closely related strains collectively called the “West Coast” or “California” variant.”

The state health department reports that in addition to being more transmissible than the more common COVID-19 strain, the U.K. variant is believed to be associated with a higher risk of severe disease or death. The South African strain may be moderately less susceptible to antibody treatments used to care for mild, early-onset cases of COVID-19.

Last month, Kings County reported one case each of the U.K. and West Coast variants. Fresno County later reported three cases of the U.K. strain, as well as four individuals who had contracted the West Coast variant.

The presence of more contagious strains of coronavirus, at a time when Tulare County and neighboring counties are easing limitations on businesses and social activities, underscores the need for residents to continue to keep following health mandates intended to limit the spread of the disease, Haught said.

“We need to continue the important safety measures to slow the spread of COVID-19,” she said. “Wear your mask or face covering securely, keep proper social distance, avoid crowds, especially indoors, wash your hands with soap and water, get tested, and get vaccinated.”

County health officials added that early studies show that the three COVID-19 vaccines authorized to date by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency provide strong protection against the virus.