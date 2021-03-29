On national day of remembrance, Fresno honors Vietnam War vets at drive-through event

American flags and supporters holding signs lined a mini-parade route as Vietnam War veterans were honored with a drive-through recognition ceremony Monday in Fresno.
Yielding to coronavirus-era precautions, the vets remained in their cars but were heralded in speeches, with a live band and through the giving of gift bags passed through open car windows on National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
A bipartisan-approved event — first proclaimed as an annual celebration by President Obama in 2012 and given a further official stamp of approval by President Trump signing the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 — the day is now celebrated every March 29.
The Fresno event was organized by VA Central California and the Fresno Vets Center and followed a route beginning up Sixth Street and continuing around the Vet Center at 1320 E Shaw Ave.
