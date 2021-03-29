On national day of remembrance, Fresno honors Vietnam War vets at drive-through event

American flags and supporters holding signs lined a mini-parade route as Vietnam War veterans were honored with a drive-through recognition ceremony Monday in Fresno.

Yielding to coronavirus-era precautions, the vets remained in their cars but were heralded in speeches, with a live band and through the giving of gift bags passed through open car windows on National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

Scarlett Murphy, age 20 months, keeps her flag flying high even while distracted at a drive through ceremony honoring service men and women in observance of National Vietnam War Veterans Day on Monday afternoon, March 29, 2021, at the Fresno Vet Center at Shaw Avenue and Sixth Street.

A bipartisan-approved event — first proclaimed as an annual celebration by President Obama in 2012 and given a further official stamp of approval by President Trump signing the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 — the day is now celebrated every March 29.

Sarah Monroe, left, John "Top" Schuler, center, and Mary Golden Placido, right, dance to a Creedence Clearwater Revival song as cars drive through a ceremony honoring service men and women in observance of National Vietnam War Veterans Day on Monday afternoon, March 29, 2021, at the Fresno Vet Center at Shaw Avenue and Sixth Street.

The Fresno event was organized by VA Central California and the Fresno Vets Center and followed a route beginning up Sixth Street and continuing around the Vet Center at 1320 E Shaw Ave.

A veteran waves from his Ford Thunderbird as he drives through a ceremony honoring service men and women in observance of National Vietnam War Veterans Day on Monday afternoon, March 29, 2021, at the Fresno Vet Center at Shaw Avenue and Sixth Street.

Sarah Monroe bows her head at the start of a drive through ceremony honoring service men and women in observance of National Vietnam War Veterans Day on Monday afternoon, March 29, 2021, at the Fresno Vet Center at Shaw Avenue and Sixth Street.