First lady Jill Biden will visit the central Valley next week. Here’s where and why

First lady Jill Biden will visit the central San Joaquin Valley next week for a Cesar Chavez Day event, the White House confirmed Saturday afternoon.

Biden will participate in a “Day of Action” on Wednesday, March 31 at The Forty Acres in Delano with the Cesar Chavez Foundation, United Farm Workers and the UFW Foundation.

The Forty Acres site was named a National Historic Landmark in 2011. It became the headquarters for the United Farm Workers of America in 1966.

No additional details were given, but the White House said more information would be forthcoming.

It will be the first lady’s initial trip to the central San Joaquin Valley since President Joe Biden took office on Jan. 20.

Biden visited Fresno while campaigning for her husband during the 2020 presidential campaign, stopping at Fresno City College and Los Panchos Mexican Restaurant and Cantina in February of that year.