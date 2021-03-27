Punjabi food and agricultural workers get COVID-19 vaccinations at drive-up event

More than 1,000 food and agricultural workers were expected to take part in a drive-up COVID-19 vaccination event Saturday at The Sikh Center of the Pacific Coast Gurdwara, the house of worship for the area’s Punjabi population in Selma.

With help from partners Listos California, the United Way of Fresno and Madera, the Fresno County Department of Public Health and the Jakarta Movement, doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were given to families and individuals via easy access through the parking lots behind the temple.

Because much of the San Joaquin Valley’s agricultural worker population lives outside larger metropolitan areas such as nearby Fresno, organizers have been making an effort to provide more comfortable settings for those seeking vaccination.

Organizers say the vaccine fairs are helping reduce fears when it comes to getting a shot.

“When you have positive results like today, it helps to get the word out to others who might be on the fence or thinking about it,” Sikh Center board chairman Paul Sihota said.

Funding for the fair was provided by the California Community Foundation.

