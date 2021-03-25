Man who allegedly was under the influence ran out into Fresno traffic. Then a vehicle hit him

Lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

A man was struck and killed Thursday night while trying to cross a central Fresno intersection, police said.

According to Lt. Paul Cervantes, officers arrived and found a man with major injuries lying in the middle of the intersection of Millbrook and McKinley avenues.

The man, who was in his 50s, was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where police said he eventually died.

Officers later learned through their investigation that the pedestrian was standing in the middle median when for some unknown reason he ran out and into the middle of eastbound traffic.

Cervantes said evidence indicates the pedestrian was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers investigation, police said.