Latino leaders request investigation after Fresno County, Foster Farms email trail revealed

The California Latino Legislative Caucus on Thursday called for an investigation of the Fresno County Department of Public Health after a Fresno Bee story revealed officials tipped off Foster Farms about looming COVID-19 inspections.

The 29-member caucus has asked Gov. Gavin Newsom to launch the investigation.

The calls for the investigation comes after emails showed that during the coronavirus outbreak at the Foster Farms South Cherry Avenue plant, Fresno County Department of Health officials warned company executives about a Cal/OSHA inspection, coached the corporation on talking points, withheld information from the public and issued no COVID-related corrective actions.

The emails were obtained through a Public Records Act request filed by The Bee.

At least five people who worked at the plant have died in connection to the virus and hundreds have been infected, according to the company and Cal/OSHA. At least 22 people who worked at Foster Farms’ Fresno facilities have been hospitalized related to the virus.

Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula, D-Fresno, said the workers at the plant are overwhelmingly Latino and almost entirely people of color.

“This Bee story does raise disturbing questions about trust,” he said. “If a county health department is more concerned about helping a business owner rather than safeguarding the health and well-being of people who work at this business, what are we to think?”

