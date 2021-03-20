Stop Asian Hate vigil in Fresno remembers eight Atlanta victims: ‘We can’t do it alone’

A vigil was held Saturday afternoon in central Fresno in honor of the eight lives lost in an Atlanta shooting this week.

At least 100 people attended the vigil to stand in solidarity with Asian-Americans and condemn the rise in violence against Asian Americans across the country.

Six of the eight killed in the Atlanta shooting were women of Asian descent.

“Even though we don’t know these people personally, we know the stories and lives of these people,” said Matthew Vang, the community organizer for Hmong Innovating Politics. “We recognize the need for cultural response of healing spaces for our communities.”

Four people were killed at a spa in Cherokee County in Georgia and four more were killed at two spas in Atlanta.

Authorities identified the victims as Soon Chung Park, 74; Hyun Jung Grant, 51; Suncha Kim, 69; Yong Ae Yue, 63; Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33; Xiaojie Tan, 49; Daoyou Feng, 44; and Paul Andre Michels, 54.

Closer to Fresno and up in San Francisco, an elderly Asian woman was assaulted by a man and fought him off.

Vang said gathering together for the vigil was necessary, even with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as a response to standing up to the violence against Asian Americans.

“Our community members have been so scared to come out, and they haven’t had spaces like this,” Vang said. “Part of the healing process and part of the process of moving forward is also providing space for our community members to heal.

“It is important for our elders and our young people and all communities.”

The name of the eight Atlanta victims were posted behind the podium with eight candles under the podium. More candles were lit in memory of the victims.

Many who attended brought signs to show support with some messages stating: “In Solidarity with our AAPI Community,” and “Stand Against Hate” and “I Love People Power” and “Stop Asian Hate, End White Supremacy.”

Alicia Gonzales holds up a sign during the Fresno, CA vigil for the eight Atlanta, Georgia victims. ANTHONY GALAVIZ agalaviz@fresnobee.com

Communicate advocate Gloria Hernandez was one of the speakers and voiced her concerns.

“We can’t do it alone,” Hernandez said. “We have to teach our kids. We have to teach our history. Our history and anyone else’s history is important because that makes us valuable. That makes us human and that makes us appreciate each other more.

“Learn from each other. We can’t stop the violence alone. We have to unite.”