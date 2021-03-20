Family pet dies in early morning apartment fire in central Fresno, two families displaced

A fire Saturday morning at a small apartment complex in central Fresno seriously damaged two apartments and displaced five people, but all residents escaped safely.

The fire was reported shortly before 7 a.m. in the rear two-story building of the complex in the 400 block of North Glenn Avenue, between Belmont and McKenzie avenues. Fresno Fire Department Battalion Chief William Viega said the fire appears to have started in one of the downstairs units that was being used for storage, but a cause was not yet determined.

The fire spread to the upstairs units, both of which were occupied. Two people in one apartment and three in the other escaped without injury, Viega said.

Two pets were also in one of the apartments. One cat was found by firefighters and revived, but a dog belonging to one of the families died.

None of the apartments in a single-story portion at the front of the complex were damaged by the fire.

The American Red Cross was called to provide emergency assistance to the displaced residents.