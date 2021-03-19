First cases of U.K. coronavirus variant show up in Fresno County

Three cases of a coronavirus variant that first emerged in the United Kingdom have been confirmed in Fresno County, the first known incidents of COVID-19 variants to be reported in the county.

Dr. Rais Vohra, interim health officer with the Fresno County Department of Public Health, said Friday that his office was notified by state health officials on Thursday that three residents had tested positive for the B.1.1.7 variant of the virus.

Since its emergence in late December, the U.K. variant has spread to more than 200 counties, and at least 265 cases of it have been confirmed in California as of March 11, according to the state Department of Public Health.

“This is the first indication that variants are present and circulating in Fresno County,” Vohra said in a Friday afternoon briefing with reporters.

He added that these are likely “the tip of the iceberg” and that he believes there are probably many cases that have so far gone undetected because samples have not been sent to state laboratories for more detailed genetic analysis.

Last week, Kings County health officials announced that they had two residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 variants: one with the B.1.1.7 U.K. variant, and one with a variant known as B.1.429 that has emerged in California. More than 4,000 cases with that particular strain of coronavirus have been confirmed in California.

This story will be updated.