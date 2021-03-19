Local

Worker seriously injured in fall at Auberry homebuilding site

A worker was rushed to a Fresno hospital Friday morning after he fell head-first into an empty swimming pool at a construction site, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Spokesman Tony Botti said the victim was not breathing when he was loaded into an ambulance. The accident happened after the worker fell about six feet into the pool in the 12400 block of Auberry Road, where a new subdivision is under construction.

Jim Guy
A native of Colorado, Jim Guy studied political science, Latin American politics and Spanish literature at Fresno State University, and advanced Spanish grammar in Cuernavaca, Mexico.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service