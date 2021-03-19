Local
Worker seriously injured in fall at Auberry homebuilding site
A worker was rushed to a Fresno hospital Friday morning after he fell head-first into an empty swimming pool at a construction site, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Spokesman Tony Botti said the victim was not breathing when he was loaded into an ambulance. The accident happened after the worker fell about six feet into the pool in the 12400 block of Auberry Road, where a new subdivision is under construction.
