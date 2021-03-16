Tulare County moves out of purple tier for COVID. Where do Fresno, other counties stand?

Luis, a Pappas Family Farms worker from Coalinga, was among 50 farmworkers who got vaccinated for COVID-19 on Jan. 25, 2021 in Mendota. jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

For the first time in months, restaurants in Tulare County will be permitted to start serving meals inside their dining rooms, as California promoted the county Tuesday out of the most restrictive tier of the state’s COVID-19 business-reopening program.

But neighboring Kings County, which state health officials forecast would join Tulare County this week in red Tier 2 of the color-coded Blueprint for a Safer Economy, remained in purple Tier 1 as its rate of new cases did not meet the threshold for advancing.

The state’s tier system is based on the risk for the coronavirus to spread from person to person within a county. Tier 1, the purple tier, represents “widespread viral transmission, while Tier 2 denotes “substantial” spread of the virus in a county.

Fresno County and two other Valley counties, Merced and Madera, also remained in purple Tier 1, the tier with the most stringent limitations on what businesses can be open, and to what extent they can operate indoors or outdoors.

Tulare County is the only Valley county to satisfy all three of the major criteria to move from purple to red: achieving a rate 10 or fewer new daily cases per 100,000 residents; having fewer than 8% of people getting tested for COVID-19 to come back with positive results; and a health equity score of less than 8% testing positivity in low-income or disadvantaged neighborhoods in the county.

A move into the red tier means that restaurants can reopen for indoor dining at up to 25% capacity, while gyms and fitness clubs can open indoors at up to 10% of capacity. Under purple Tier 1, restaurants are limited to take-out or outdoor service only, while gyms were allowed to open operate outdoors. Throughout the Valley, however, some businesses had reopened indoors in defiance of the state’s blueprint rules.

This story will be updated.