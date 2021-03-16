CHP escorting traffic over Grapevine

The California Highway Patrol is escorting traffic over the Grapevine after snow conditions on Interstate 5 previously closed the main route to Southern California, forcing drivers to take alternate routes, Caltrans reported early Tuesday.

The special conditions begin five miles south of the junction of Highway 99 and I-5 in Kern County. The closure forced those who needed to travel to Los Angeles and points south to detour on Highway 166 to Santa Maria, or use Highway 41 toward the Central Coast.

Caltrans also warned of high winds from Kern County to the Fresno County line, making travel unsafe for campers and trailers.