Biden, guns and BLM: Fresno officer linked to Proud Boys spouts off in videos he deleted

Fresno Police Officer Rick Fitzgerald maintained an active social media profile before he was placed on paid administrative leave Sunday after he was seen in a YouTube video with Proud Boys opposing the protest of the Tower Theatre sale.

In podcasts and YouTube videos, Fitzgerald said he reached leadership level in the Proud Boys before leaving to start his own group called the “Sons of ’76.”

The Fresno Bee downloaded three now-deleted videos from Fitzpatrick’s public YouTube page, which you can watch excerpts above.