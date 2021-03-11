Highway 99 partially closed after pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Fresno

Highway 99 in Fresno is partially closed after a pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to CHP spokesman Mike Salas, the crash happened just before 7 p.m. when a vehicle going south down Highway 99 near Ashlan Avenue struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

No details on the pedestrian or the driver were available.

Two lanes on southbound Highway 99 are closed just north of Ashlan Avenue as officers continue their investigation.

Salas urges anyone traveling on the highway to use an alternative route.