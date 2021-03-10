Driving to Southern California? CHP monitoring traffic over Grapevine south of Bakersfield

The California Highway Patrol was briefly escorting cars and trucks over the Grapevine on Wednesday morning — and Caltrans cautioned drivers that weather remained in the area and to expect delays.

The CHP was escorting motorists on Interstate 5 from five miles south of the junction of Highway 99 to the Los Angeles County line after Wednesday’s overnight storm.

The CHP stopped escorting traffic around 6:20 a.m., though Caltrans cautioned that weather remained in the area.

“CHP no longer pacing; lanes are OPEN. Light snow over summit, expect delays.”

Rainfall left .13 of an inch in Fresno.

There is a 40 percent chance of more rain Wednesday.