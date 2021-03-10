Local

Driving to Southern California? CHP monitoring traffic over Grapevine south of Bakersfield

The California Highway Patrol was briefly escorting cars and trucks over the Grapevine on Wednesday morning — and Caltrans cautioned drivers that weather remained in the area and to expect delays.

The CHP was escorting motorists on Interstate 5 from five miles south of the junction of Highway 99 to the Los Angeles County line after Wednesday’s overnight storm.

The CHP stopped escorting traffic around 6:20 a.m., though Caltrans cautioned that weather remained in the area.

“CHP no longer pacing; lanes are OPEN. Light snow over summit, expect delays.”

Rainfall left .13 of an inch in Fresno.

There is a 40 percent chance of more rain Wednesday.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Caltrans District 6 (@caltransdist6)

Related stories from Fresno Bee
Jim Guy
A native of Colorado, Jim Guy studied political science, Latin American politics and Spanish literature at Fresno State University, and advanced Spanish grammar in Cuernavaca, Mexico.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service