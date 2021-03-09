He killed a stranded motorist in a DUI crash in Fresno. Judge will sentence him next

A Madera driver who killed a man and seriously injured his spouse in a 2019 DUI crash on Highway 99 in Fresno agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors Monday.

Amado MendezVentura, 22, pleaded no contest to one count of vehicular manslaughter and one count of driving under the influence and causing injury. He faces a maximum of 7 years and 8 months in prison.

The crash happened on Dec. 1, 2019 at about 1:30 a.m. on the northbound lanes of Highway 99 just south of the Clinton Avenue.

Killed was Joshua Eisen, 28, of Merced. The passenger in his car, Jennifer Ramos, 28, also from Merced, suffered major injuries.

Eisen and Ramos were returning to their home from San Luis Obispo when they got into a single car accident and pulled off onto the right shoulder.

Both were standing next to the car when MendezVentura came upon them. Police said MendezVentura reportedly veered onto the right shoulder, collided into a concrete wall and then slammed into Eisen, Ramos and their 2014 Subaru.

Eisen was killed at the scene and Ramos was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

An investigation by the California Highway Patrol determined MendezVentura appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. He was booked into Fresno County Jail on suspicion of DUI. He was later charged with gross vehicular manslaughter, DUI involving an injury and driving without a valid driver’s license.

Judge Heather Mardel Jones warned MendezVentura that if he commits a crime after he is released from prison the consequences will be severe — particularly as the conviction qualifies as two strikes.

“When you walk out of here today you will have two strikes so if you commit a specific type of felony in the future you could be looking at a minimum of 25 years to life,” she said. “Do you understand that?”

He quietly said yes.

MendezVentura is scheduled to be sentenced April 7.