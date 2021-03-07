See giant Gavin Newsom cutout on I-5 near Harris Ranch? Animal rights activists make demands

Recently released hidden-camera footage of cows being killed at a Central Valley beef processing facility prompted a protest Saturday outside Harris Ranch in Coalinga.

Protesters with the animals rights network Direct Action Everywhere displayed a 50-foot “No More Factory Farms” banner, as well as a giant cutout of Gov. Gavin Newsom accompanied with the words “I support factory farms.”

The activist group is calling for Newsom to issue an executive order to prevent new slaughterhouses in California and to bring attention to the “cruel ongoing practice” at meat processing facilities.

Direct Action Everywhere described the recent hidden camera footage that allegedly was shot at the Harris Beef processing facility in Selma as “excessive animal suffering ... including cows having their throats slit before they are stunned.”

Direct Action Everywhere has called for the Fresno County District Attorney’s office to investigate the Harris Beef processing facility.

“We are protesting to demand that Governor Newsom pass a moratorium passing the construction of new factory farms and slaughterhouses,” said Matt Johnson, spokesman with Direction Action Everywhere.

More than fifty activists from @DxEverywhere protest outside #HarrisRanch, the largest cattle farm on the West Coast. Activists are asking #GavinNewsom to sign a #moratorium and end the expansion of #slaughterfarms in CA You can sign the #petition @ https://t.co/vnHJebBgW5 #vegan pic.twitter.com/tj8MYYFxd8 — Aisha (@FreeOurMindNews) March 7, 2021

Approximately 65 protesters showed up for Saturday’s demonstration and grabbed the attention of motorists traveling along Interstate 5 near Coalinga.

A large cutout of Newsom with “I support factory farms” was created because the current practices at slaughterhouses have happened under his watch, Johnson said.

The governor’s office did not immediately return a request for comment Sunday.