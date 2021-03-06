Rep. Jim Costa hails $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill as economic shot in the arm for Valley

Congressman Jim Costa — in Fresno on Saturday to promote coronavirus vaccinations — hailed U..S. Senate passage of a$1.9 trillion COVID relief package as an economic shot in the arm for the central San Joaquin Valley.

Costa, D-Fresno, said he expected that the effects of the package, including direct payments of up to $1,400 to most Americans, would be felt by spring.

The bill, tied up in the Senate all of Thursday and most of Friday, also includes an expansion of the child tax credit and new funding for COVID-19 vaccine distribution and testing, rental assistance and money to help schools reopen.

“This rescue relief package is going to be an economic boom to our economy,” Costa said. “I think that we’re going to see a strong rebound here later this spring and into the summer.”

Costa arrived at Hoover High School at North First Street and East Barstow Avenue on Saturday morning, then chatted with drivers waiting to receive doses of the Moderna vaccine through United Health Centers. The vaccines have proven highly effective in limiting severe effects of the coronavirus.

Costa still optimistic on $15 minimum wage

Part of the rescue plan included a national $15 minimum wage, something that did not survive in the final version of the bill because of united opposition from Republicans and some Democrats.

California already has a plan to move to a $15 minimum, and Costa was hopeful that the rest of the nation would come around to the idea, because he said it would put the state on more even footing in terms of competitiveness.