Longtime Valley businessman, Community Medical philanthropist Bob Smittcamp dies

Bob Smittcamp, shown in a 1997 file photo, has died at age 79. BEE STAFF PHOTO

Bob Smittcamp, a prominent Valley businessman who made sizable donations that benefited the central San Joaquin Valley, died Thursday.

He was 79 years old.

Smittcamp was co-owner of Wawona Packing Company, and the former Chairman and CEO of the international food and beverage manufacturing company Lyon Magnus.

He also was a prominent philanthropist who sought ways to improve the Valley.

Smittcamp donated $10 million to advance neurosciences at Community Medical Centers in 2016 with the hope to recruit more talented neurosurgeons in the Valley.

“Bob gave millions upon millions of dollars to our community quietly, never seeking public attention for his generosity, which is a trademark of the Smittcamp family,” Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer said in a tweet. “He will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.”

My statement on the passing of one of Fresno’s great community pillars and a dear friend of mine, Bob Smittcamp: pic.twitter.com/eA8Np3vpeZ — Mayor Jerry Dyer (@JerryDyerFresno) March 5, 2021

Smittcamp also provided philanthropic gifts to his alma mater Fresno State, where he received a degree in business administration in 1963.

Fresno State’s Smittcamp Family Honors College is named in honor of the family, but especially Bob’s parents, the late Earl and Muriel.

The family provided an initial donation of $1 million that helped established the honors college in 1997, and has annually provided students scholarships for the Smittcamp Family Honors College.

The Smittcamp family also was the lead donor for the Smittcamp Alumni House at Fresno State, which opened its doors in March 2000.

“Bob was a loyal supporter of Fresno State, who believed in our university’s unique power to transform the lives of talented students,” Fresno State Interim President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval said in a statement. “Indeed, his loyalty to Fresno State was based on his core values — deep love of family, hard work to further our economy and pride in belonging to this fertile Fresno region.”

In addition, Smittcamp made countless political donations, often to candidates of the Republican Party.

But he also supported Democrat candidates on occasion, including U.S. Rep. Jim Costa.

“I worked with Bob Smittcamp over the years and knew him well,” Costa “Bob was enthusiastic about the things that he cared about — his family, California agriculture, and his alma mater Fresno State.

“Bob’s leadership skills and business sense were respected by those who knew him. In a life well-lived, he made a difference and will be missed. May he Rest In Peace.”

Added State Sen. Andreas Borgeas: “Bob Smittcamp was a titan and pillar of this community. He devoted his life to giving back to the causes that improved the lives of Valley residents.

“My condolences are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

This story will be updated.