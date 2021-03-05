Fresno EOC could see around 100 layoffs this year. Here’s what could trigger them

Emilia Reyes, CEO of the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission, speaks about the EOC’s role in providing education and resources to Fresno County’s poor and rural communities to help slow the spread of the coronavirus during a press conference with the Fresno County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

A Fresno-area Head Start program could lay off about 100 employees amid the pandemic that has already left many families struggling to make ends meet.

The Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission confirmed to The Bee it could be forced to let go of the workers if it’s not awarded a new five-year $41 million program funding from the Office of Head Start.

Emilia Reyes, chief executive officer for the Fresno EOC, said its current $41 million funding ends on June 30.

There was a meeting with the Head Start team on February 26.

“Due to the Office of Head Start (OHS) rules and regulations, Fresno EOC had to re-compete for the $41 million program,” she said.

If the agency doesn’t get awarded the new funding, it would have to transition the program to another provider, resulting in the potential layoffs. But even if it is awarded the money to continue to provide the services, there would be changes and some staff may no longer qualify for their jobs, Reyes said.

Staffing qualifications would be stricter, and “based on the most updated best practices under OHS to better serve our children and families,” she said.

If Fresno EOC is awarded the grant on July 1, it will be “required to meet all of “OHS’s performance standards including staffing qualifications and experience,” Reyes said.

The total number of Head Start employees is currently around 600.

Partnerships with schools explored

The Fresno EOC, Reyes said, is partnering with local public agencies in its application to compete for the new program funding.

“We are partnering with the Fresno County Office of Education and Fresno Unified School District who are mandated by law, to provide services for children with special needs and mental health services, minimizing duplication of services and maximizing local resources for families,” she said.

Reyes said she doesn’t know if other providers have also applied for the new funding, but she is optimistic the Fresno EOC will get funding for another five years.

The Fresno EOC’s total annual budget is about $100 million, and the revenue comes from local, regional, state and federal sources, according to the agency’s website. The “poverty-fighting” organization provides a wide array of services to help families become self-sufficient.