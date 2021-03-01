Pedophile accused of kidnapping Fresno girl appears for bail hearing. Here’s what happened

Images show Nathan Larson in a Denver booking photo, left, and a political campaign photo. Fresno County Sheriff's Office

Nathan Larson, the Virginia man facing federal charges for allegedly kidnapping a 12-year-old Fresno girl, was ordered to be held without bond on Monday by federal Magistrate Judge Stanley A. Boone.

Larson, 40, will remain in the Fresno County jail while he awaits the criminal case against him.

An accountant and admitted pedophile, Larson pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges of kidnapping, transportation of a minor with the intent to engage in illegal sexual activity, coercion and enticement of a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor, and receipt and distribution of material involving the sexual exploitation of minors.

If convicted on all counts, Larson faces a maximum of three life sentences plus 50 years.

Court records show Larson found the girl by perusing through social media sites. After months of grooming, he convinced her to be with him in Virginia. He carefully arranged to pick her up in Fresno so they could fly back to his home in Catlett, Virginia, investigators say.

He and the girl were stopped at the Denver International Airport on Dec. 14. He was arrested and she was later returned to her family.

Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp was prepared to prosecute Larson, but in the interest of justice she agreed to hand the case over to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Larson was indicted by a federal grand jury on on Jan. 28. He is expected appear before Magistrate Judge Sheila K. Oberto on April 21 for a status conference at 1 p.m. in courtroom 7.