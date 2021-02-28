Good Samaritans rush to aid of pinned motorcyclist after Fresno crash, police say

A smashed motorcycle sits in the roadway of Olive Avenue near 9th Street Sunday night, Feb 28, 2021, after a collision. lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

Good Samaritans rushed to the aid of a motorcyclist pinned under a vehicle after a collision in central Fresno on Sunday night, police said.

the crash happened about 7:30 p.m. in the area of Olive Avenue and 9th Street just west of Cedar Avenue, Lt. Paul Cervantes said.

According to Cervantes, witnesses told officers the vehicle was backing out of a driveway onto the road when the motorcycle, traveling east at a high rate of speed, collided into the rear-end of the car. The rider was pinned under the vehicle.

Cervantes said a group of good Samaritans grabbed a car jack to lift the vehicle and free the trapped motorcyclist. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where his condition was unknown.

The driver of the car was uninjured in the collision.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision, Cervantes said.