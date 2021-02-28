Fresno County adds nearly 200 COVID cases; Kings County reports two more deaths

Fresno County reported 191 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, pushing the total to 95,393 since March.

There were no deaths reported and the county’s test positivity rate was 7.3%, a 3.1% decline from 14-days ago.

Also declining slightly was the number of people hospitalized with the virus. The county reported 223 patients in the hospital being treated for the coronavirus, a drop of 1.8%.

The total number of deaths from COVID-19 remains at 1,443, according to the Fresno County Department of Public Health.

Statewide, there were 4,685 new confirmed cases on Saturday. And since March, the state has recorded 3,475,562 cases and 51,979 COVID-19 deaths.

The state’s 7-day positivity rate is 2.4% and the 14-day positivity rate is 2.7%.

Elsewhere in the central San Joaquin Valley, here are the latest COVID-19 numbers:

Kings County: 18 new cases for a total of 22,060. That number includes 7,204 cases from the state’s correctional facilities in Avenal and Corcoran. There were no new deaths at the prisons. The county added two deaths, bringing the total to 220 people who have died from coronavirus-related complications — 17 of those state prison inmates.

Madera County: No update Saturday; 17 new cases Friday, 15,356 to date; no additional deaths, 209 to date.

Mariposa County: No new cases, 395 to date; no additional deaths, seven to date.

Merced County: No updates. On Friday, the county reported 56 new cases, 28,971 to date; two additional deaths, 397 to date.

Tulare County: The county, which does not provide updates on weekends or holidays, posted 85 new cases Friday, 47,869 to date; 12 additional deaths, 758 to date.