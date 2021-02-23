Fresno’s former city manager has a new job nearby. It’s called ‘a perfect fit’

Wilma Quan, center, was promoted to Fresno city manager in 2017. Fresno Bee file

Wilma Quan, Fresno’s former city manager, has a new job just south on Highway 99.

The Fowler City Council unanimously approved an employment agreement with Quan last week after a months-long search for a new city manager.

Quan said that unanimous vote was an honor. “I can’t wait to get started,” she said.

Fowler’s current city manager, Jeannie Davis, is retiring. Quan officially starts her new job March 1.

Staff reports praised Quan’s experience working in Fresno, noting her knowledge and expertise on regional and local issues.

“It’s a perfect opportunity for me,” Quan said. “It’s such a quaint city in the Valley, and it was very important for me to stay here. I was very selective in the positions I even considered, and I was delighted they welcomed me with open arms.”

Daniel T. Parra, a longtime Fowler City Councilmember, said the city was lucky to hire Quan.

“She fit perfectly,” he said. “Right now, the city of Fowler is going through a general plan update where we’ll be expanding our sphere of influence. We hope to expand our economic development, and like any city we need the revenue.

“She comes from a bigger city and has more connections and ties that will be able to benefit us the most,” he said.

Parra said Quan’s experience working in Fresno’s planning department also made her an appealing candidate.

“Their downtown is unlike any other in the Valley,” Quan said.

Quan’s experience in Fresno included heavy involvement in downtown revitalization and the Fulton Street reconstruction project.

She said it was refreshing to see a city council all on the same page and with the same goals and mindset.

“They all seem in lockstep to move their city forward,” she said.

The employment agreements lists Quan’s salary at about $157,000, with the possibility of a $5,000 performance bonus after one year upon city council approval. The agreement also includes a $750 auto allowance, vacation time, administrative leave and health, dental, vision and life insurance benefits.

In Fresno, Quan made about $243,000 as the city’s first woman city manager.

Quan was instrumental in assisting former Fresno Mayor Lee Brand’s search and selection of a new police chief two different times. She and Brand also took swift action constructing shelter in place orders for the city when the coronavirus pandemic first hit Fresno in March last year.

Fresno’s new mayor, Jerry Dyer, decided to hire a new city manager rather than keep Quan on board. That didn’t bother Parra.

“I understand the city of Fresno has a strong mayor, and the mayor gets to pick the department heads,” Parra said. “If you have a vision, you’re going to bring somebody on who shares that vision with you and hit the ground running.

“We were very fortunate she was available when we were doing the search,” Parra said about Quan.