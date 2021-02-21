Man suspected of killing his father shoots himself after Tulare County deputies’ chase

Tulare County deputies at the scene of an apparent domestic violence shooting death Saturday evening near Woodlake. Tulare County Sheriff's Office

A 32-year-old Tulare County man accused of killing his father led deputies on a chase before shooting himself to death, according to the county’s Sheriff’s Office.

Ashley Ritchie, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office, said shortly before 6:15 p.m. on Saturday evening, deputies received reports of a shooting and were dispatched to the 1100 block of East Naranjo Boulevard (Highway 216) just outside Woodlake city limits.

Deputies found a man identified as 62-year-old Abel Martin who had been shot to death. Through the course of the investigation, deputies learned the suspect was a 32-year-old man and the victim’s son identified as Arnold Martin.

Deputies were able to track down the suspect after witnesses provided detectives with a description of Arnold Martin’s vehicle. When deputies located the suspect, Arnold Martin led deputies on a car chase that ended near the Kaweah Recreation Boat Camp, where the suspect shot himself to death.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.