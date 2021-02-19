Parkinson’s Foundation goes online for annual Fresno educational summit. Here’s how to sign up

The Parkinson’s Foundation is going virtual for its fifth annual educational summit on Feb. 25 in Fresno.

Titled the “Better Lives Together: Fresno Parkinson’s Summit,” it will cover holistic health, research into environmental exposures and exercise options.

The Greater Fresno Parkinson’s Support Group is co-hosting the event via Zoom from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“The Parkinson’s Foundation is bringing experts and advocates together to share strategies for living better lives with Parkinson’s,” said Sarah Osborne, Parkinson’s Foundation community program manager in California. “Community education is a vital part of the foundation’s mission to help people live better today until there is a tomorrow without the disease.”

Speakers include Dr. Maya Katz, a board-certified neurologist who specializes in the treatment of Parkinson’s and other movement disorders and a clinical associate professor of neurology at Stanford; and Dr. Beate Ritz, a professor of epidemiology and environmental health sciences at UCLA.

The conference is free and open to the public. Prior to the event, the foundation will offer phone appointments for people who are new to online education and would like to learn to use the Zoom application.

For more information or to register, call 800-473-4636 or visit parkinson.org/fresno.