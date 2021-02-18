Nation’s icy weather affects delivery of COVID-19 vaccine doses in Fresno. Here’s what it means

More than 40% of the coronavirus vaccine doses that Fresno County expected to receive this week have been delayed by cold weather that has brought some parts of the eastern and southern U.S. to a standstill.

Health officials don’t know when those precious doses will eventually arrive, the county’s vaccine coordinator said Thursday. But in the meantime, they’re scrambling to manage their existing supplies so clinics don’t have to cancel appointments for people who are already scheduled to get their COVID-19 shots.

“In Fresno County, there are 7,800 Moderna (vaccine) doses that have been impacted by cold weather conditions across the country and have not been delivered as of (Thursday) morning to various Fresno County sites,” said Joe Prado, community health manager for the Fresno County Department of Public Health.

“We do not have a date when these doses will be delivered. ... We are working with medical providers in the community to provide them with the necessary doses from our supply this week to avoid cancellation of appointments.”

The state Department of Public Health had allocated 18,000 doses of vaccine to Fresno County this week. That’s in addition to limited numbers of shots now being offered to the first two tiers of eligible residents – health care workers and senior citizens ages 65 and older – by pharmacy retailers CVS and Rite Aid, who are receiving their vaccine supplies directly from the federal government.

But sites that receive their allotted doses from the county include the mass-vaccination site at the Fresno Fairgrounds, as well as Sierra Pacific Orthopedic Center, medical offices and clinics including United Health Centers, county-run mobile clinics making the rounds of rural communities, and a new county outreach site at Gaston Middle School in southwest Fresno.

As of Wednesday night, more than 141,000 doses of vaccine had been shot into the arms of Fresno County residents, according to the California Department of Public Health. That’s an increase of about 6,000 compared to the prior day.

A shortage of vaccine allocations last month forced county health officials to scale back clinic operations at both the Fresno Fairgrounds in southeast Fresno and Sierra Pacific Orthopedic Center in northeast Fresno. At that point, Fresno County’s allocation from the state was limited to about 8,000 doses a week. Over the past two weeks, however, those allocations were increased substantially – 19,000 doses last week, 18,000 doses this week.