Landmark Square projects breaks ground in Clovis. Here is what will be there

Clovis mayor Drew Bessinger has a reason to be all smiles.

A small gathering took place near Old Town Clovis Tuesday afternoon to break ground on a project called “Landmark Square” that will house a new senior activity center, a transit center and a public library.

All three will be built on a six acre lot.

“These facilities will help serve our citizens in measurable ways,” Bessinger said. “Our senior program, which is already an excellent program, will be improved. Our transient station will allow people to come to Clovis for community events instead of having to drive here. Our new county library will give our youth and the rest of our citizens access to education.”

The senior activity center will have a conference hall, rooms for enrichment classes and a health clinic that will be run by Saint Agnes Medical Center. The facility will be named the “Clovis Senior Activity Center: A Smittcamp Family Legacy.”

The Smittcamp Family donated $1 million towards the senior activity center.

A transit hub will also be at the “Landmark Square” and will be named after longtime Clovis City Councilman Harry Armstrong “The William H. “Harry Armstrong Transit Center.”

The center will serve as the hub for the City of Clovis Transit Service. The more than 7,000 square foot building will house offices and a community room. The city of Clovis partnered with Fresno County, which will build a new Clovis branch of the Fresno County Public Library on the property.

The “Landmark Square” project will be done in several phases with the senior activity center expected to be completed by summer of 2022.

“This is a good day,” Bessinger said. “It also permits us to reuse two buildings we have in the civic center, one which will become a part of the lost school library and another one will eventually be used by city hall for office staff. This is a good day for us. It’s been a long time coming.”