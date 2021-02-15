‘Trump said it’s not over.’ Trump supporters rally in north Fresno on Presidents Day

Dozens of supporters gathered on President’s Day in north Fresno to show their support for former President Donald Trump.

The rally at the corner of Nees and Blackstone avenues came just about 48 hours after the U.S. Senate acquitted Trump of inciting the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Several Republican senators who voted to acquit Trump also criticized the former president for his role in the violence but said the impeachment process was unconstitutional because Trump was no longer president. Trump has been roundly criticized for falsely claiming he won the election in November.

Tina McMurry was one of the dozens of Fresno supporters who gathered on President’s Day to say that Trump was still her president.

“Well, it’s not over,” McMurry told The Bee. “Trump said it’s not over and, it’s not over. We’re just beginning.”

Exactly what supporters were hoping to accomplish Monday remained unclear.