Fresno District Attorney praises judge’s ruling blocking sentencing reforms in Los Angeles

Fresno County District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp speaks during a press conference in a murder investigation. Fresno Bee file

Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp applauded a ruling Monday that blocks her counterpart in Los Angeles County from implementing more lenient sentencing guidelines.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge James Chalfant granted a petition by the Association of Deputy District Attorneys for Los Angeles County to stop LA County District Attorney, George Gascon from forcing prosecutors to dismiss sentencing enhancements as part of California’s Three Strikes Law.

Judge Chalfant’s ruling also prohibits Gascon from requiring prosecutors to dismiss special circumstances allegations in active cases that could result in sentencing a defendant to life without parole.

Smittcamp fired off a letter to Gascon on Jan. 19, denouncing his reform efforts saying they were not in the best interest of crime victims.

“Today Judge Chalfant stood up to George Gascon and his illegal directives that seek to threaten the safety of the people of Los Angeles County, and all residents of California,” Smittcamp said in a news release.

“Gascon is not a criminal justice reformer. He is an anarchist. He is a rogue that is disguising himself as a District Attorney. He isn’t in office to promote public safety, to assist victims of crime, and to help keep children out of gangs. He is there to push an agenda that protects violent gang members, career criminals, and those who have a reckless disregard for human life.”

Supporters of Gascon say the changes are necessary and designed to turn the tide of massive incarcerations.

Gascon has said in interviews that the current bail system disproportionately affects people of color and low-income criminal defendants.

Smittcamp along with the district attorneys in Sacramento, Kern and San Diego have openly disagreed with Gascon’s reforms in LA County.