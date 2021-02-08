Fresno man accused of sexually abusing 12-year-old girl enters plea in court

Brent Cox, 41, of Fresno was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 for alleged sexual offenses against a minor. FRESNO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Brent Cox, the Fresno man accused sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl, pleaded not guilty to nine felony charges in court Monday.

The 41-year-old Cox was arrested Wednesday and faces multiple charges, including continuous sexual abuse of a child, sexual penetration with a foreign object and meeting with a minor to commit a sexual offense.

If he’s found guilty on all charges, Cox faces a maximum prison sentence of 57 years and four months in prison, said Deputy District Attorney Richard Burchett Jr.

Also arrested were two women: Cox’s wife and his girlfriend. Burchett said the District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case against the women and charges have been filed yet.

Cox’s attorney Marc Kapetan tried to get the judge to reduce his clients bail, saying he wasn’t a threat to flee. Kapetan said Cox has lived in Fresno for more than 30 years and was the sole provider for his family. Up until recently he was employed at Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Co. in Fresno.

Cox lives in the 1400 block of Princeton Avenue in a two-story home in central Fresno. The home’s stately white columns serve as a stark contrast to the faded blue hearse parked in the driveway.

Burchett argued against reducing Cox’s bail, saying the charges against Cox were extremely serious.

“This is a situation where significant grooming took place involving the minor victim who is only 12 years old,” he said. “And we are very concerned about the egregious nature of the offenses.”

The judge denied the bail reduction request. Cox’s bail is set at $495,000. The judge also granted a criminal protection order for the girl that prohibits Cox from contacting her in any way.

Cox’s next court appearance will be March 10 for a pre-preliminary hearing and March 17 for a preliminary hearing.