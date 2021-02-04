Fresno mayor says pandemic worsened hunger among seniors. Here’s what the city is doing

The Central California Food Bank said Thursday it will distribute 12,655 food boxes to seniors after the city of Fresno earmarked $2 million for food programs.

The food bank will partner with five organizations to distribute the food to seniors, including those at Senior Citizens Village in southeast Fresno, according to Natalie Caples, one of the co-CEO’s of the food bank. The announcement came in a virtual news conference from the center.

The Fresno City Council put $2 million of general fund money into food programs in December as a bridge between two segments of federal COVID-19 relief money, which would not cover the programs in January and February.

Mayor Jerry Dyer said many seniors may have a difficult time getting outside of their homes to get food so delivery programs are important.

“The unfortunate reality is there are many people in our community that, with or without COVID, oftentimes go hungry,” he said. “It’s exacerbated by this pandemic.”

Dyer also encouraged Fresno residents to contribute what they can to the Central California Food Bank.

Between the general fund dollars and CARES Act money, the city has contributed $5.5 million to food insecurity programs.

Food boxes are also put together and distributed in conjunction with Pardini’s Catering, whose contract was also extended in December.

For more on the food bank, go to ccfoodbank.org or call 559-237-3663

To get a delivery or find a location for senior food boxes in Fresno, call 559-621-7237 or go to fresnocovidhelp.com/safr.