Does Fresno jail lead nation in COVID cases? Sheriff challenges New York Times on data

A report in the New York Times that named Fresno County as the nation’s leader in jail coronavirus cases have prompted Fresno County Sheriff’s officials to fire back, pointing out the great majority of the nation’s correctional facilities are missing from the data.

An inquiry by The Bee, conducted as part of this story, found large gaps in coronavirus data reporting among California jails, making efforts to compare data among the facilities in in the state’s 58 counties highly problematic.

The Times this week reported that the Fresno jail has had 3,985 cases, leading the nation above other facilities including the Houston, Texas, Harris County Jail with 3,380, Avenal State Prison with 3,616, and the Corcoran Substance Abuse facility with 3,608.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Botti in a news release said data from 1,298 facilities were included in the Times report, leaving out statistics from 3,779 correctional institutions.

“We test every inmate as thy are booked in, then test all existing inmates on a weekly basis,” Botti said. “While it is true we have had more that 3,800 positive tests dating back to April 2020, we have also administered more than 34,000 tests during that time.”

Botti also said the jail’s positive rate was 11 percent, compared to a county rate of 13 percent.

Fresno County leads the nation’s jails and prisons in coronavirus cases. Screenshot

It was not possible to determine how often other county jails test inmates on a statewide basis. In Tulare County, inmates are tested when they were first placed in the jail, said Ashley Schwarm, spokeswoman for the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. She said inmates in the general population were not retested on a routine basis.

Collecting coronavirus data from county jails

The California Board of State and Community Corrections has established a website to report COVID-19 testing and infection data at county jails, but not all jails report the number of tests conducted or the positive rate for the tests.

For example, no data was reported to the board by Sacramento County correctional officials. Testing data also appeared incomplete for Los Angeles, Kern, Madera, Kings and other counties.

Said Michael Lee, a data analyst for the board:

“We would agree that due to different county/jurisdiction testing practices, it is difficult to draw any conclusions or make any comparisons. The rate of testing varies not only by county/jurisdiction, but also by time.”

Fresno defense attorney Eric Schweitzer, who in the past has criticized the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office for not being more transparent about the number of coronavirus cases in the jail, said it is possible that in this case, Fresno jail officials might be “getting hammered” for being forthcoming about cases in the facility. But he added that officials have been “hiding the ball” for months.

He said infections in the jail have allowed the virus to into the Fresno community with thousands of cases.

“The problem is that you have to stop vectoring COVID-19. You have to cut the jail population in half,” he said.

“It’s the sheriff’s responsibility to keep prisoners alive and the community safe.”