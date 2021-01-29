‘Bud’ Richter, Fresno State benefactor and ‘model of a virtuous life,’ passes away

Bud Richter reacts at being named the winner of the 2006 Leon S. Peters award in a December 2005 photo. jwalker@fresnobee.com

Dr. Elmer “Bud” Richter, a community giant who served a number of organizations in the Valley and established the Jan & Bud Richter Center for Community Engagement and Service Learning at Fresno State, passed away on Thursday.

Richter, a longtime supporter of Fresno State athletics, also was on the steering committee for the construction of Bulldog Stadium and participated in its 1980 groundbreaking ceremony and established the Richter Awards for Excellence honoring faculty and staff of the Kremen School of Education and Human Development.

He received the community’s top service honor, the Leon S. Peters Award, in 2006.

Richter was 94 years old, and is survived by his wife Jan; son Brad; granddaughter Renee Vandermeer and her husband, Nick; and two great-grandchildren, Matthew and Maci.

“Bud, along with Jan, will remain the model of a virtuous life, having mentored and touched so many by their love for community,” said Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval, interim president at Fresno State.

“Bud’s vision furthered the greater good in innumerable ways, and will continue to nurture the values that distinguish us as a Valley. We are fortunate, indeed, to be part of the legacy of Bud and Jan — one that showcases the best of the human spirit.”

Services for Richter are pending, and Jiménez-Sandoval has ordered that Fresno State flags be posted at half-staff on a future date in his honor.

“(He was) a close friend whose kindness and vision made Fresno State and the surrounding community a much better place,” said California State University Chancellor Dr. Joseph I. Castro, a former Fresno State president.

“He and his wife, Jan, inspired, through their extraordinary philanthropy, a focus on community service that is now firmly embedded into the campus’ culture. Jan and the rest of the Richter family are in our prayers during this difficult time.”

This story will be updated