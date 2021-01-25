Radio host returns to KMJ after weeks-long suspension. His first guest was Devin Nunes

KMJ talk show host Ray Appleton opened the speeches at the rally for presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump at Selland Arena on Friday, May 27, 2016. jwalker@fresnobee.com

Ray Appleton returned to work on Monday following a weeks-long suspension for remarks he made on his KMJ radio show earlier this month.

“I’ve been bored to tears for two weeks doing absolutely nothing,” Appleton said early into his first segment back on air. A series of guest hosts — including former Fresno City Councilmember Clint Olivier and Cornerstone Church pastor Jim Franklin — appeared over the last two weeks while Appleton was off without pay.

Appleton was suspended Jan. 7 after saying, “Certain news editors should be hanged. Maybe.”

Appleton made more than passing reference to the suspension on Monday, repeatedly referring to it his “exile” and saying people have to be careful what they say now.

At the time of his suspension, Appleton said the comment was taken out of context, that it was made in jest and “clearly tongue in (cheek).”

Monday, he said, “This all began with something that was taken a little bit askew. And that’s all I’m going to say.”

Appleton took time Monday to apologize to KMJ, its owner Cumulus Media and to his audience for not being around during what has been a very busy two weeks.

“So much has happened since I’ve been gone,” he said.

The show remained political in its first day back, with Appleton attacking President Joe Biden on a host of policy decisions, including stopping the Keystone XL pipeline and asking for a $15 federal minimum wage. He also attacked the president’s border protection policy, saying it was disastrous, especially during the global pandemic.

California state Assemblyman Jim Patterson, R-Fresno, and Congressman Devin Nunes, R-Tulare, were both guests on Monday’s show. The pair had been scheduled to appear prior to Appleton’s suspension.

Patterson was responding to news that Gov. Gavin Newsom had lifted California’s regional stay-at-home order.

Appleton said the whole experience made him contemplate retirement, though ultimately he’s not interesting in leaving the station any time soon.

“I’m not retiring. I’m addicted to what I do.”