Here’s when Fresno radio host Ray Appleton will return after his suspension

In a May 2016 file photo, KMJ radio host Ray Appleton opens the ceremony at the Trump campaign rally at Selland Arena. Fresno Bee archive

A guest host filling in on KMJ talk radio on Thursday said popular Fresno host Ray Appleton will return Monday from his suspension following controversial remarks.

Former Fresno City Councilmember Clint Olivier was serving as a guest host when he made the announcement Thursday. A number of guest hosts have been running the show since Appleton’s last appearance on Jan. 7.

KMJ’s parent company Cumulus Media said on Jan. 8 that Appleton violated the Atlanta-based company’s principles when he said, “certain news editors should be hanged. Maybe.”

Appleton used the violent language while addressing frustrations over what he said was uneven media coverage of the invasion of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump.

Cumulus and KMJ were not immediately available for comment on Thursday.

“Cumulus Media operates from a clearly-defined set of programming principles and there is no question that Ray Appleton’s comment is a direct violation of those principles,” Cumulus said in a statement Jan. 8. “As a result, we have suspended him.”