Fresno man allegedly stabbed woman to death in her apartment. He’s going to state hospital

A 35-year-old Fresno man accused of killing a woman in her southeast Fresno apartment is being sent to the California Department of State Hospitals for treatment.

Isaiah Martin is charged with murder in connection with the death of 57-year-old Bridget Carter. Police say that on the early evening of July 20, 2020 Martin called 911 to report he had killed someone.

When police arrived at the Villa Rosas Apartments at Lane and Winery avenues, they found Carter’s lifeless body inside her apartment. She was suffering from stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Martin was arrested, charged and arraigned. But by August, his public defender expressed belief that Martin may not be competent to stand trial. Martin was evaluated and a psychologist agreed he was not competent.

The Fresno County District Attorney’s office requested a second opinion and another expert came to the same conclusion in December.

On Thursday, Judge Heather Mardel Jones ordered Martin be sent to the California Department of State Hospitals for a two-year placement at one of its facilities. At the hospital he will receive treatment, including the use of anti-psychotic medication.

Martin’s public defender Stephanie Negin said the goal is for doctors to restore Martin’s competency so he can go to trial.

“If he is unable to to be restored, he will be evaluated for a conservatorship,” Negin said.

Prosecutor Elana Smith said it is not uncommon for suspects to have their competency restored and return to court for trial.

“Once they get their medication and treatment we have seen people have their competency restored,” she said.