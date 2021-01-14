Fresno County clerk announces sudden plan to retire. Who will replace her?

Fresno County Clerk Brandi Orth will retire at the end of February, according to a news release.

Orth, who is also the registrar of voters, said she was not planning to retire this year but her mother’s sudden illness has changed her plans. Orth said she plans to attend to her mother in North Carolina.

After 27 years working for the county, Orth’s last day is Feb. 28.

Fresno County spokesperson Jordan Scott said Orth has recommended Assistant County Clerk James Kus to replace her when she goes. That decision is ultimately up to the Board of Supervisors.

Orth took the role in 2012 after being appointed, and won an election in 2018. Whoever replaces her will serve out the remainder of the term through 2022, according to Scott.

The clerk provides services related to marriage licenses and ceremonies, fictitious business names, passport applications and the Fresno County Records Management program. Orth oversaw 30 elections.

She also oversaw the change in 2020 to the California Voter’s Choice Act, which gives voters several days to vote by mail or in person and does away with the old system of 268 precincts.

The county saw its highest-ever voter turnout during the November election with the new system while dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

“I wish, with all intense sincerity and gratitude, to thank the Board of Supervisors and the voters of our county for their uniform support and confidence during my term of service,” Orth said in a statement.