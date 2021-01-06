‘It must end immediately.’ Fresno-area, Valley leaders react as mob storms U.S. Capitol

As hundreds of rioters — encouraged by President Donald Trump’s denial of his November loss to President-Elect Joe Biden — stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, many Fresno-area and Valley elected officials condemned the mob’s actions.

Among them was Republican state Sen. Andreas Borgeas of Fresno, who like others took to Twitter to denounce the insurrection.

“The events unfolding at the US Capitol right now are outrageous and likely seditious,” he tweeted. “It must end immediately. This is not protected under First Amendment speech. This is un-American.”

Fresno City Councilmember Garry Bredefeld, a Republican, reacted to the acts on Facebook. He said he was praying for the country.

“The violence and lawlessness that occurred at the (Capitol) is despicable and totally unacceptable,” he said. “I condemn these actions no matter who commits them or wherever they occur. We’re a nation of laws, not mob rule. We fight for values, idea and principles but always within the law.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, declared that “help is needed” in a live phone interview with CBS News, as lawmakers evacuated the House and Senate chambers and sheltered in place.

“I think for the security of others, I think help is needed,” McCarthy said. “Let’s get this under control.”

Many shocked as chaos erupts

The mob of Trump supporters and others Wednesday forced their way past police and into the U.S. Capitol building, forcing a halt to the constitutional process of certifying the Electoral College count following the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Many legislators and others watched in horror as the unruly throng scaled walls and smashed windows at the Capitol, which has been closed to visitors throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Hours into the riot, the White House announced Trump had directed the National Guard to help law enforcement quell the unrest

Capitol police shut down the building, instructing people to shelter in place while they tried to get the invaders out the building.

“This is so un-American... I could not be sadder or more disappointed at the way our country looks at this very moment...’‘ McCarthy told Fox News during the lockdown. “People are getting hurt.”

Congressman-elect David Valadao, R-Hanford, who was not at the Capitol due to a positive COVID-19 test, also condemned the violence.

“The behavior of these ‘protesters’ on the Capitol Complex is absolutely abhorrent. This is un-American,” Valadao tweeted. “I denounce this behavior to the fullest extent. We are so much better than this.”

The offices of Reps. Josh Harder, D-Turlock, and Ami Bera, D-Elk Grove, confirmed they were also not in the House chamber and are sheltering in place at the Capitol. The office of Rep. Jim Costa, D-Fresno, said he was safe in a secured location.

Gov. Gavin Newsom canceled his daily COVID-19 update Wednesday out of an abundance of caution following the news, according to a news release.

“We are concerned for the safety of California’s congressional delegation and U.S. Capitol staff, and are reaching out to offer support in every way possible,” Newsom said. “President Trump must call for an end to this escalating situation, acknowledge the will of the people to bring President-Elect Biden to the White House and move immediately to a peaceful transition of power.”

Meanwhile, Several dozen President Trump supporters gathered outside Sierra Vista Mall to continue to claim that the November election was unfair before taking to the streets in a car parade on Wednesday.

There still remains concerns about the fairness of the election, according to Fred Vanderhoof, the chairperson of the Fresno County Republican Party.

“This is a constitutional crisis we’re in, making this a volatile, damaging time for our country,” he said. “People are frustrated.”

Vanderhoof said the election, COVID-19 and the way social media companies have treated conservatives have all led to frustration.

He, too, condemned the violence at the Capitol, but said he was not convinced it was committed by Trump supporters. He said the acts could have been by Antifa protesters disguised as Trump supporters.

“This is really unfortunate, obviously,” he said. I think things will cool down soon.”

There have been no reports of any evidence that members of Antifa were involved in Wednesday’s rioting, despite Vanderhoof’s claim.

Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, also denounced the rioting.

“This chaos at the U.S. Capitol is a result of Donald Trump’s unconscionable rhetoric and efforts to undermine our democracy,” Dodd said. “It is an unprecedented attack on American values, our representatives and our fair election process. It simply cannot be allowed to stand.