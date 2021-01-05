‘Habitual’ offender from Visalia gets 480 years in prison for child sex crimes, rape

Tyrone Williams, 46, was sentenced to 480 years to life in prison for sex crimes involving three victims Special to the Bee

A 46-year-old Visalia man with a previous rape conviction was sentenced to 480-years-to-life in prison Monday for sexually assaulting three victims, two under the age of 14.

Tyrone Williams, 46, a registered sex offender, was convicted on Sept. 24 by a Tulare County jury of multiple sex crimes, including the rape of an adult victim at a park on Mooney Blvd. in Visalia on Aug. 26, 2019.

Williams was also found guilty of three felony counts of lewd act on a child under 14 that happened from May 2014 to October 2015. Williams was found guilty of assaulting a third victim on April 1. The jury found him guilty of two felony counts of lewd act on a child under 14 and one count of sodomy.

In addition, he was convicted of special allegations for multiple victims, having prior convictions, and being a habitual sexual offender.

Detectives relied on DNA evidence and the victim’s statements to prosecute Williams.

“I applaud the courage of the victims and their families for coming forward and making sure justice was served. The pain wrought by a defendant like this is why I created the Crimes against Children Division,” said Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Kelly Habroun of the Crimes against Children Division and was investigated by Detective Michael Morgantini of the Visalia Police Department.

In 1995, Williams was convicted of two counts of forcible rape and four counts of forcible rape in concert in Monterey County. The victim was 16-years-old. Williams served 17 years in prison before being released and registering as a sex offender.