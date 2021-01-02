Two bodies found after vehicle crashes into canal in Merced County, CHP says

Two bodies were found after a vehicle crashed and sank in the Delta-Mendota Canal in Los Banos on Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Both people were found farther down the canal, CHP officer Anthony Carreiro said, and investigators were trying to confirm whether the bodies are connected with the vehicle. Neither person had been identified.

Deputies responded to a call of a vehicle in the canal at 9:35 a.m. near Almond Road and Ortigalita Road.

“The vehicle crashed into the north guard rail and went into the Delta Mendota,” Carreiro said.

There was not much additional information.

The vehicle was completely submerged, according to Carreiro. It was unclear if there was anyone still inside. The Merced County Sheriff’s Dive Team had arrived on the scene.

Two bodies, a male and a female, were later found a mile away from the vehicle in the canal.