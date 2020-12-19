Local
Fire at makeshift shelter leaves 1 dead as Fresno investigators seek clues to what happened
A person died after a fire broke out late Saturday morning at what apparently was a makeshift shelter, triggering an investigation by Fresno police and fire agencies.
The person’s identity had not been released.. They were believed to be homeless, a Fresno Fire spokesman said, raising the possibility the fire was started to provide warmth.
But how it spread and the cause of the man’s death remain under investigation.
Firefighters responded about 11 a.m. near Belmont and Marks avenues and found the person in an area near the railroad tracks. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
There was no indication that anyone else was involved.
