Fire at makeshift shelter leaves 1 dead as Fresno investigators seek clues to what happened

A person died after a fire broke out late Saturday morning at what apparently was a makeshift shelter, triggering an investigation by Fresno police and fire agencies.

The person’s identity had not been released.. They were believed to be homeless, a Fresno Fire spokesman said, raising the possibility the fire was started to provide warmth.

But how it spread and the cause of the man’s death remain under investigation.

Investigators were on the scene of a fire that broke out at what is believed to have been a makeshift shelter along the railroad tracks near Belmont and Marks avenues in Fresno, California. Flames spread and one person died. Anthony Galaviz The Fresno Bee

Firefighters responded about 11 a.m. near Belmont and Marks avenues and found the person in an area near the railroad tracks. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

There was no indication that anyone else was involved.