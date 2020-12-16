Southwest Airlines coming to Fresno Yosemite International. Here’s when the flights will start

Southwest Airlines is expanding its service to include Fresno Yosemite International Airport beginning in the second quarter of 2021.

The airline’s Chief Commercial Officer, Andrew Watterson, said the expanded service in the state is focused on increasing the “reach of our low fares and flexible policies in places where we expect them to make a difference.”

Said Kevin Meikle, Director of Aviation for Fresno Yosemite International Airport: ”For years residents and businesses throughout Central California have expressed a desire for Southwest service and connectivity to their vast network of destinations and renowned customer service.

“Southwest will expand the Central Valley’s air transportation gateway to Yosemite, Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, and we look forward to our new partnership with Southwest and their arrival in the spring.”

Along with Palm Springs, which received its first Southwest flight on Nov. 19, the addition of Fresno and Santa Barbara will position Southwest in 13 California airports before the summer.

