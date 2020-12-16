Merced City Schools ‘failed’ counselor after sexual harassment complaints, residents say

A sign at Rivera Elementary School on Sunday, July 1, 2018. tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

A counselor who’s suing Merced City School District, alleging she was sexually harassed by a principal, gave an emotional speech to trustees Tuesday evening — saying she was mistreated by school administrators after complaining.

During the district’s regular board meeting, Alejandra Ramirez, 29, who works at Rivera Elementary, outlined how the district failed her after she made reports of sexual harassment against then-principal David Garza.

Ramirez is suing Garza for allegedly sexually assaulting her. She’s also suing the Merced City School District for alleged failure to prevent sexual harassment, negligent hiring and emotional distress.

In her lawsuit filed in Merced County, Ramirez detailed unwanted late-night flirty phone texts, along with hand-written notes and gifts of chocolate sent to her by Garza last year, over several months.

“I come forward because I will not tolerate and accept sexual harassment from men,” Ramirez said. “I believe this problem is too common in this district.”

“I told Mr. Garza to stop his behavior, he did not. Instead he tried to intimidate me by saying that if I came forward my name would be in newspapers and my reputation would be ruined. He told me it would be best if I moved to a different school site.”

Ramirez told the board that she was interrogated by school administrators after making complaints.

“I was shocked,” Ramirez told trustees. “As a counselor I’m trained to advocate for others, but as a woman, I’m discouraged to advocate for myself.”

Soon after her meeting at the district office, Ramirez filed a formal complaint against Garza. She said she turned over text messages and work emails from Garza.

After a two-month investigation, the district concluded Garza had engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment against Ramirez. Garza was demoted to a teacher position and moved to another school site, according to the lawsuit.

Board President Adam Cox said it’s not the practice of the board to publicly comment on matters regarding pending litigation.

Still, Cox did add a general comment. “It is the clear and unequivocal policy of the board and district to prohibit sexual harassment and all other forms of discrimination in each of the programs, services and activities of the district,” Cox said.

“Our commitment to providing working and learning environments that are free from all forms of discrimination is likewise a top priority of (Superintendent Richard “Al”) Rogers and his administrative team.”

Many district employees and members from the public who supported Ramirez during the public comment portion of the meeting.

“Let us recognize that our district needs foresight in making sure to protect women from being harassed in their work environment,” said district employee Mylia Chambers.

“I hope that we can stand with her and know that she is speaking out because she’s tired of the pain and suffering she’s receiving through either HR and the perpetrator. These situations are preventable, however, there needs to be support from people on top and from the bottom.”

Caroline Heldman, a national advocate against sexual harassment and violence, said the district failed Ramirez.

“You have made it onto our radar because of your illegal handling of Alejandra Ramirez’s case,” Heldman said.

“She was sexually harassed. It’s a textbook case. She has plenty of evidence. She came to you and her perpetrator’s buddies closed ranks and you all did not respond in a lawful or legal way.”

“It is a basic thing when somebody goes to work that they are ensured a safe and comfortable environment. You have absolutely failed this here woman and you need to hold accountable the folks accountable,” she added.

Heldman told the board they should consider firing some of the individuals who violated the law. She added that the district needs to adopt a transparent sexual harassment policy and implement that policy.

Another caller advised the board to put in place meaningful training and a sexual harassment prevention plan.

“Ms. Ramirez is pulling back the curtain on a pervasive culture of sexual harassment in the district that has protected perpetrators, not survivors,” added Elsa du Moulin.

“If we fail to confront sexual harassment in our schools what message are we sending to the students who are not just learning the quadratic formula — but also right from wrong from our teachers and administrators?”

Ramirez told the board her reputation was harmed by false rumors that the district failed to address.

“This administration didn’t do anything for me,” Ramirez added.

“As far as I can tell, there are no resources for the victims of sexual harassment, there are no protocols and no procedures. I was told ‘because I’m a counselor I should be able to take care of my own mental health.’ I was told the problem wasn’t pervasive and no procedures are needed because these things don’t happen. But they do happen.”