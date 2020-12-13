Fiery crash kills man and injures others near El Nido, Merced CHP says

Merced Sun-Star file photo. tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

A 58-year-old man was killed in a fiery crash near El Nido in Merced County on Saturday evening.

The fatal collision occurred at 6:36 p.m., when the man was driving a 2000 Chevy Blazer eastbound on Sandy Mush Road approaching Highway 59.

A 40-year-old man was driving a 2004 Ford F-150 pickup truck southbound on Highway 59. He had the right of way, but the driver of the Blazer did not stop at a stop sign, said Eric Zuniga, public information officer for the California Highway Patrol Merced office.

The vehicles collided, both going between 55 and 60 miles per hours, he said.

The man driving the Blazer was killed. He was not identified, pending notification of family members.

“We don’t know yet whether alcohol had anything to do with this. It doesn’t appear to be weather, (he) just basically failed to stop at the stop sign,” Zuniga said. “According to witnesses, there was no attempt to brake at all.”

The Blazer immediately became engulfed in flames, though a 28-year-old man was able to escape from the front passenger seat with no injuries.

Along with the driver, three other people in the F-150 were injured.

A 37-year-old woman in the front passenger seat received minor to moderate injuries. A 15- and 13-year-old were taken to a hospital in the Modesto area with non-life-threatening injuries.