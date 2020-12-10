A Fresno County man accused of murder is free on bail, despite prosecutor’s objections

Randy Jones. FRESNO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Accused murderer Randy Jones, who is charged with fatally shooting a man six times, has been released from Fresno County jail.

Jones, whose bail was set at $2.86 million, posted a $286,000 bond Friday, allowing him to be free while he awaits trial sometime in early 2021.

He’s accused of killing Justin Garza, 23, on March 3, 2019 after Garza was sent by an adult entertainment company to collect $30,000 from Jones for past stripper services.

Jones is charged with murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. His attorneys have said he’s looking forward to his day in court.

Jones is being defended by Antonio Alvarez and Richard Beshwate Jr.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Prosecutor, judge disagree

Prosecutor Elana Smith said in court Wednesday that when she learned Jones was released, she wanted him back in jail, calling him a danger to the community.

Smith said the defendant has a lengthy criminal history, with at least five DUIs, a charge for failing to appear for court, and a domestic violence charge. She also alleged that when he drinks alcohol he becomes violent.

But Judge Jonathan Skiles declined her request, saying other than alcohol abuse, she did not offer enough proof to deny him bail.

Skiles also pointed out the prosecution had an opportunity after the preliminary hearing on Nov. 5 to argue for keeping him jail, but she didn’t.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Smith said she didn’t hear the judge mention bail at the close of the preliminary hearing. “I can promise the court that if I had heard those words, I would have objected on why no bail should be set,” Smith said.

Skiles bristled at the suggestion that the court erred. “There was nothing erroneous about the setting of the bail,” Skiles said. “The bail was set per schedule. If there was an error it was on error on your part for not requesting something other than the scheduled bail.”

Family upset

Garza’s mother, Sarah Garza, shared her frustration after hearing her son’s alleged killer was set free on bail.

“I don’t care what dollar amount his bail is, no amount is going to get my son back, that is never going to happen,” Garza said. “But he can go ahead and eat dinner with his family. He can go and do what he needs to do.”

Skiles sympathized with Garza’s mother. Still, the judge said he was left with little choice but to follow the law. “The court can’t change bail without a good cause,” he said.

While allowing Jones to remain out on bond, Skiles did impose several restrictions. The defendant is forbidden from drinking alcohol, he can’t be inside a bar or liquor store and he must wear a device that detects whether he’s consumed any alcohol.

Skiles also warned Jones not to take those stipulations lightly.

“I will tell you Mr. Jones if it turns out you have violated these requirements by consuming or being in possession of alcohol I will not lose a minute of sleep over whether or not you lose your $286,000 that will be a choice you have made,” the jugde said.